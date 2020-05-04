Auto stocks slump 12% as manufacturers record nil sales

Coronavirus: Auto stocks slump nearly 12% as lockdown-hit automakers score nil domestic sales in April

PTI
PTI,
  • May 04 2020, 13:20 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 13:20 ist
The BSE Auto index fell by 6.33 per cent in early trade. (Reuters photo)

Auto stocks on Monday plunged nearly 12 per cent after top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown halted output and shut sales network.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Shares of Tata Motors tanked 12.45 per cent, Motherson Sumi Systems shares plummeted 12.27 per cent, Apollo Tyres 9.45 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 8.34 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India 8 per cent on the BSE.

Ashok Leyland tumbled 7.83 per cent, TVS Motor Company 7.16 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 6.95 per cent, Bajaj Auto 6.66 per cent and Eicher Motors 6.30 per cent.

The BSE Auto index fell by 6.33 per cent in early trade.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and MG Motor India reported nil sales as they suspended operations even before the imposition of lockdown on March 25, to check the spread of coronavirus.

Maruti Suzuki, which produces more than half of the cars running on Indian roads, said it did not sell any vehicle in the domestic market in April.

Homegrown automaker M&M also reported zero sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the domestic market. In two-wheeler segment, niche bike maker Royal Enfield said it had zero sales in the domestic market.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Auto sector
auto industry
automobiles
Cars
Business News
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

 