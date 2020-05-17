Coronavirus-beset AC industry opts for discount route to recover lost sales

With half of the summer season gone, air conditioner makers, who could not sell due to lockdown, are now trying to cover their loss by offering discounts and free installation benefits.

While the lockdown has affected all businesses, it’s been particularly detrimental to some, like the AC industry which is heavily dependent on the summer season for its sales.

Having lost most of the summer sales, which account for around 65% of the annual sales of the industry, the AC manufacturers in India are left with a pileup of inventory and a hope to bounce back in the off season by providing value offerings to consumers.

“We have a huge inventory in the field at retail level and in our warehouses across the country. The unprecedented financial implications that people are going through have impacted the sales of all consumer durable products heavily. In order to ease the financial burden to some extent, Hitachi will be offering a bouquet of attractive offers, which include extended warranty packages, installation schemes and easy finance options,” said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

According to Singh, Hitachi’s summer sales account for 70% of the company’s annual revenues during March-June period. “In usual business days during peak months, we sell roughly around 60% of Room ACs. Out of this, about 50% is already gone till end of April. Now even recovering the balance 50% seems to be challenging due to this extended lockdown till May 17,” he said.

The Indian Room AC market is estimated to be around 5 million units and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-25.

Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India said that the lockdown has created a pent-up demand for the company’s entire appliances range, especially ACs, across its online and offline channels.

“For our consumers, we are offering nearly 50% lesser installation costs on invertor ACs and are offering several no cost EMI schemes with various banks and NBFCs,” said Sah.

“Typically, annual AC sales peak in the months of March and April, with April contributing to 15% of annual sales. This year, due to the lockdown, our annual sales will be impacted significantly,” said Sah.

Last year, the Room AC industry witnessed a CAGR of about 8-10%. But this year, while the sales figures were almost in line with last year’s for the first two months (January and February), March onwards, there has been a huge slump owing to the lockdown.

Mitsubishi, a premium category player, also prepared big for summer and is sitting on inventory, but seems optimistic about sales picking up.

“We know that sales for the months of April-May are more or less lost but we are still left with good 10 months to bounce back. Being a premium player, the impact of COVID-19 on our business would be as low as 10-15% by the end of this financial year,” said Neeraj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Living Environment Division, Mitsubishi Electric India.

Gupta said that the company’s clientele is only looking for premium products and Mitsubishi has a steady demand irrespective of the conditions at the market. “I would say that budget players would be more impacted if the lockdown continues.”

Blue Star would also be offering zero percent finance scheme, 5% discount and free installation in certain cases.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd said, “Most part of the summer is lost. It was a tough Q4 and it is going to be a tough Q1. I guess that the industry will end the year with 10% degrowth.”