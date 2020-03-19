Coronavirus: Do not cut pay of middle-class workers, PM Narendra Modi requests

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

The prime minister in his speech on the coronavirus epidemic said that the middle class and poor families are worst affected economically.

He appealed to businesses and people in the high-income bracket to be sensitive to the economic interests of people from such socioeconomic backgrounds and not to cut the pay of the working class. "It is possible that these people might not be able to work for your businesses and come to houses," said the prime minister. "They too have to run their families, they too have to not contract the illness," he added.

He further added that it is essential to be humane and sensitive in such a situation.

PM also requested the citizens to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that everyone must salute the 'protectors of the nation' at 5 pm, who are serving to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control.