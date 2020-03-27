Coronavirus impact on India Inc

Coronavirus impact on India Inc

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Mar 27 2020, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 08:33 ist

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening a sharp economic slowdown, experts are suggesting companies to adopt a humane approach in rationalising their expenses without going for across-the-board pay cuts or freezing of hikes to ensure a faster recovery from the slump.

While contract employees in many sectors, especially those in the manufacturing space, are already losing their daily wages due to a lockdown of plants and various other commercial establishments, several companies are said to be planning pay cuts or at least freezing of hikes due from the next month.

