Coronavirus impact on India Inc

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening a sharp economic slowdown, experts are suggesting companies to adopt a humane approach in rationalising their expenses without going for across-the-board pay cuts or freezing of hikes to ensure a faster recovery from the slump.
While contract employees in many sectors, especially those in the manufacturing space, are already losing their daily wages due to a lockdown of plants and various other commercial establishments, several companies are said to be planning pay cuts or at least freezing of hikes due from the next month.
