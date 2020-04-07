WhatsApp to limit sharing frequently forwarded messages

Coronavirus impact: WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 13:14 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of the spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
WhatsApp
Facebook
Coronavirus
Fake News
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 