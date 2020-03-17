Coronavirus: Indian companies step up process to develop vaccines

As the foreign pharmaceutical companies are trying to find a way to fight coronavirus pandemic, some Indian companies are also in line to find a cure for the virus.

Indian vaccine makers like Serum Institute of India, Zydus Cadila, and Bharat Biotech are involved in the initiative, reported Moneycontrol.

Though Serum Institute is in a pre-clinical phase of developing a vaccine against COVID-19, the company told Money control that the vaccine will be ready by 2022. The report stated that the company is working with a US-based biotechnology company Codagenix to co-develop a live-attenuated vaccine.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A live-attenuated vaccine takes an infectious agent and alters it so that it becomes harmless.

The report further stated that Cadila Healthcare had mentioned in its stock exchanges that it has started working against coronavirus vaccine.

Also Read: Karnataka, Maharashtra to take a big hit if liquor bars, restaurants shut down due to coronavirus

On the other hand, Zydus told Money Control that it has been working on two approaches to developing vaccines, one was a DNA vaccine that will make the immune system stronger and another is a live attenuated vaccine against COVID-19.

Supported by a global coalition founded by India and Norway, the US, on Tuesday, began the phase one clinical trial of an investigational vaccine designed to protect against the coronavirus disease which has claimed the lives of over 7,000 people globally.

