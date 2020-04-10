Coronavirus: IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet engage in banter, keep Twitterati in splits amid lockdown blues

On Friday morning, several Indian airlines took to Twitter to engage users in a long thread meant to elicit laughs and witty comebacks amid the coronavirus lockdown that has kept passengers and airlines firmly on the ground.

IndiGo playfully teased its rivals by engaging in a Twitter banter resulting in comic wordplays on airlines’ advertising slogans.

IndiGo began by asking Air Vistara “not flying higher?” in reply to which the airlines tagged peer GoAir, punning on its tagline “fly smart”:

AirAsia and SpiceJet also joined this thread exchanging quips on the others’ trademark business taglines.

Stressing the importance of staying home, staying safe, which for airlines will be translated to #stayingparkedstayingsafe, the Delhi and Bengaluru airports’ Twitter handles also responded to the thread:

Flight captains, and crew members also responded to this thread saying they couldn’t wait to fly again soon:

Twitter users came up with more hilarious responses on the Twitter thread. A user suggested that the airlines were probably ‘grounded’ because of Kunal Kamra wished so upon them.



Another user asked whether the airlines were following social distancing norms in the hangars, to which Vistara replied that it has a long-distance relationship with IndiGo.

Several users also asked for Air India to be roped into this thread but the national airlines never responded.

IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet also kept users engaged with memes and witty comebacks.