Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Get ready for blended learning, says NASSCOM chief

Blended learning is going to be the form of education in future and children and parents need to prepare for it, says NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh.

"Education is going to be online, offline -- a mix of both. It's going to be blended learning and it's going to stay," said Ghosh while delivering an online lecture, organised by Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, on the occasion of National Technology Day.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We have to live with COVID-19, maybe for the next few months, one year or two years, we have to brace the change," she said, while speaking on 'IT: In service of Indians for rebooting life & livelihood during and after COVID times'.

She said the digital warriors - those working in IT and telecom companies - are keeping the world going during lockdown times.

According to Ghosh, travel and tourism that was fully dependent on IT has taken a severe blow. "The emerging fields are cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, coding and online learning would be a major thing," she said.

"Health, telemedicine and online education would surely be a priority sector," she said.

"In the negatives, let's try and look at the positives...When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Never allow a crisis to go waste," she said, adding that we have to change and adapt to the new normal.

Ghosh said humans and machines will bring in the change, the new normal.