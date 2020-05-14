Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Only 22% of stimulus left to be announced now

Less than one-fourth (21.9%) of a designated stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore remains to be disbursed now -- even as markets don't seem to be excited about the announcements.

On Wednesday, the government announced a stimulus package worth Rs 5.94 lakh crore. Prior to this, RBI and the government had collectively announced the stimulus worth Rs 9.68 lakh crore.

This leaves the government with legroom of Rs 4.37 lakh crore for the further stimulus, and many more sectors to give relief to.

Here is how stimulus has panned till now: