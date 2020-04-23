Coronavirus lockdown: Centre freezes dearness allowance of central government employees till June 2021

The Government Thursday decided to freeze the hike in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and dearness relief (DR) of its pensioners till June 30, 2021, in view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19.

The hike in DA and DR due from January this year also stands withdrawn, a government order said Thursday. The decision was taken in the meeting of Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

This move will affect about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners for about one-and-a-half years as the government made it clear that the arrears of the past will not be paid.

The dearness allowance is revised in January and July every year to compensate for rising prices.







Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved a 4% hike in DA of central government employees to 21%. This was to be paid retrospectively from January this year.

“In view of COVID-19 crisis, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief to central government pensioners due from January 2020, shall not be paid. The additional DA and DR due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall also not be paid. However, DA and DR at current rates shall continue to be paid,” the government order said.

This comes on the back of the government already effecting a cut in salaries of ministers, the prime minister, president and members of parliament by 30%.