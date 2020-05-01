Coronavirus lockdown: In a first, Maruti records zero domestic sales in April

In a first, Maruti records zero domestic sales in April

  • May 01 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 10:38 ist
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana. (Reuters)

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.

This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines. 

The nationwide lockdown has added more pressure on India's auto industry that was struggling with a slowing economy and lean demand.

