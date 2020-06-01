Coronavirus Lockdown: India's power consumption dips 14% in May

Power consumption in May declined by 14.16 per cent to 103.02 billion units (BU) compared to 120.02 BU a year ago, mainly due to low demand amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

However, the slump in power consumption has narrowed down in May to 14.16 per cent from 22.65 per cent recorded April in this year. The entire month of April had witnessed low power demand due to COVID-19 lockdown.

This shows that power consumption has improved after government started giving relaxations for economic activities and mercury soared beyond 45 degree intensifying heat wave in the country.

According to power ministry data, the total electricity consumption was 103.02 billion units in May this year compared to 120.02 BU in same month year ago.

The data showed that power consumption in April dipped 22.65 per cent to 85.16 billion units (BU) compared to 110.11 BU in the same month a year ago.

The government had imposed lockdown from March 25 to fight the deadly coronavirus in the country. This also resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand in April as well as May.

The peak power demand met in May stood at 166.42 GW (recorded on May 26), which was 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the same month a year earlier.

Similarly, the peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, 25 per cent less than 176.81 GW in the same month a year earlier.

This also shows that the slump in power demand has narrowed down considerably and it is inching towards normal levels recorded in the period under review last year.

The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

Besides, lower commercial and industrial demand, the relatively cool weather during April this year played spoil sport. The temperature remained below 40 degree celsius even in the second half of the month.

However, during May, many relaxations from May 4 to 31, perked up industrial and commercial demand. Besides the rising temperatures due to intense heat wave also increased the power demand.

The government had started easing out lockdown for economic activities from April 20.

Industry experts expressed hope about rise in power demand in coming days, with more relaxations in place from June 1 onwards for economic activities and movement of individuals as well across the country.

Besides further intensifying of heat wave is also expected to push power demand in coming days, they added.