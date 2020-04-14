K'taka govt asks pvt sector employers not to lay off

Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka govt directs private sector employers not to lay off workers

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lockdown.

"The labour department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from layoffs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown. Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period," Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tweeted last night. The Minister also posted the order copy, signed by the Secretary, Labour Department, P Manivannan.

During COVID-19 emergency situation, employers of all public/private organisations should not layoff their employees, especially casual or contract workers and their wages should not be cut, the order said. If any employee has taken leave during this period, they should be considered to be on duty without any effective cut in their salaries.

"On not being able to function at workplace due to COVID-19, such working unit employees should be considered as on duty," it said.

The order said any violation would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. A helpline will be set up within 48 hours in this regard, it said. The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

