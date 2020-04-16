Coronavirus lockdown: MF schemes set to become less attractive as TERs may rise

The Mutual Fund Schemes, which are already seeing negative returns in the range of 20-25% on a year-to-date basis, is set to become less attractive for the retail investors as the Indian equity markets continue to be in the bear market territory.

The charges associated with the equity mutual fund schemes -- also called as total expense ratio (TER) are set to rise following a steep drop in their assets under management (AUM) in the past two months. This could further dent investor returns, which have fallen significantly because of the market crash last month, according to three senior industry insiders that DH spoke to.

The rise in the charges, according to the experts, can be up to 5 basis points on a blended basis for mid-sized schemes.

“Since October 2018, SEBI introduced slab-wise TER which basically reduces the expense ratio as AUMs increase and vice versa. Due to the fall in AUMs over the past couple of months, some mid-sized schemes in the range of 500-5000 could end up charging a higher TER,” says Jimeet Modi of Samco Securities.

The AUMs of equity schemes have declined 27% to Rs 5.8 lakh crore at the end of March, from Rs 7.9 lakh crore two months ago.

TER is an annual charge deducted from the NAV daily. It includes fund management charges, marketing and distribution costs, and registrar and transfer agent (R&T) expenses, among others. It is calculated on a slab wise basis and ranges from 0.8% to 2.25%.

The equity mutual funds investors have already faced a severe hit. In the month of March, as Indian equity markets collapsed due to the global meltdown, equity-oriented mutual fund schemes delivered a negative return of about 25% to investors over the past month.The rout was led by large and mid-cap funds that have given a negative return of 26.63% followed by large-cap (26.58%), ELSS (26.47%), multi-cap (26.45%), small-cap (26.32%) and mid-cap (24.84%).

As a result of this rout, investors of poorly managed schemes have lost far more money, almost to the tune of about 15% of their capital, according to Samco Securities.

“Instead of worrying about a 5 bps change in the expense ratios, investors should be more concerned about the constituents of their funds and other factors,” says Modi.

Many others have called for a revamp of the industry, especially on the distribution side of the business -- a segment that is vastly unregulated.

“This drives another nail in the coffin for the distribution business. As industry cuts payouts, intermediaries will have to demonstrate value beyond merely dishing up a menu of funds,” says Anubhav Srivastava of Infinity Alternatives.