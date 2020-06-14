Coronavirus Lockdown: Restaurants gear up for post-COVID-19 services

No event in recent history has created so much turmoil and uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic. Its social and economic impact on humanity has been huge and the effects are likely to remain for a long time.

As the country gradually emerges from the lockdown to embrace what many of us refer to as the ‘new normal’, the food service industry is also preparing to start operations after a long gap of three months. Some restaurants would have succumbed to the prevailing circumstances and many more are likely to down their shutters in the coming months due to non-viability.

And so, there is a lot at stake for restaurants that have somehow managed to stay afloat through the COVID-19 mayhem and plan to keep their flags flying.

However, a recent survey conducted by a restaurant marketing company in major metro cities has shown that 75% of the respondents would prefer to dine out in their favourite restaurants once the lockdown is lifted, which is very encouraging! Diners will choose their restaurants carefully as health and safety will be their primary concern. Hence, it is the absolute responsibility of food and beverage outlets to implement the highest standards of hygiene and food safety as per guidelines set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure customers and employees are safe at all points in time.

The concept of ‘Contactless Dining’ is based on eating out with minimal human interaction assisted by digital platforms and the use of accessible technology. From reservations and menus to payment and feedback, a combination of digital and app-based methods using a smartphone is a good way to get started.

Moving forward, the food service industry has to incorporate artificial intelligence into the business to make it more viable and future-ready. Although the initial investment may be high, it will help in providing better customer service.

Menu engineering will also play an important role as customers become more conscious about what they are eating. It is a process that includes clean food sourcing, better supply chain management and healthy methods of cooking. It is time to switch to shorter menus with a focus on fresh food, seasonal ingredients and produce provenance.

The promotion of responsible and sustainable dining practices will definitely help in winning back the trust of the patrons. This has been possible because of food aggregators, online delivery platforms, delivery services and cloud kitchens. Some restaurants have adapted well to take advantage of this opportunity in an area of business that is poised for further growth due to the convenience and flexibility it provides customers.

Although this can be a way of incremental business for restaurants, it cannot match the experience and joy of eating out. The food service industry and its employees have endured a lot of hardship because of COVID-19 they are now ready to welcome you back with their smiles, warmth and post Covid-19 ready services.

(The writer is F&B Consultant and Chef-Entrepreneur Ace Hospitality & Consulting)