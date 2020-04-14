Coronavirus lockdown: Without govt help, pay cuts inevitable, say businesses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to employers to abstain from layoffs did not seem to cut much ice with small businesses. Several firms that DH spoke to across the country raised the pitch for state funding to keep their employees on the payroll.

“How will employers pay workers if they themselves have no income and support from the government? Factories have long been shuttered. The government should now act on the second tranche of stimulus to help them reopen. Showing compassion should not be the only thing. They must now think of people’s livelihoods,” chairman and managing director of Technocraft Industries that manufactures and exports engineering goods, told DH.

His comments came after Modi, in a fresh appeal to businesses and employers, on Tuesday urged them not to lay off workforce.

While countries around the world have included liquidity guarantee to affected businesses, cash payouts to households and subsidy to sectors facing a slump in their fiscal package, India has merely announced a Rs 1.76-lakh crore welfare scheme that economists have argued is not commensurate with the size of its population under the poverty line.

Delhi-based Banswara Syntex Ltd, which employs 9,000 workers in its textile yarn firm said it cannot pay full wages to its employees.

"The textile industry works on a wafer-thin margin. The 20-day lockout has exposed us to the crude realities of life. We can extend our generosity only if the government opens its purse strings," Rakesh Mehra, chiarman of the firm said.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) demanded that the government provide a payroll subsidy of minimum 50% for six months to small and medium enterprises and take care of their Employee State Insurance (ESI) and provident fund payments till August-September.

"SMEs are facing an existential crisis and need an immediate lifeline," said R Raju, president, Kassia.

Small and medium industries, which contribute 35% to India’s manufacturing and account for almost half of the country’s exports, also employ close to 25% of the c ountry’s 500-million workforce.

A micro player in the steel sector, which employs only 200 workers and about 20 staff members, sought permission from authorities to at least allow them to furnish payroll documents and submit them to banks to withdraw money to pay workers. It was denied permission.

"We pleaded with the commissioner of police to allow us only three days with 10% staff to complete payroll documents. They said no," Pankaj Chadha, owner of Mumbai-based Jyoti Steel Industries, said.

India Inc has sought an additional state support of Rs 5-Rs 6 lakh crore to help tide over losses of small and medium businesses to keep their enterprises afloat while catering to the needs of the poor and informal sector workers. Industry chambers like CII, Ficci and Assocham have told the finance ministry the bailout offered by the government may not be enough.