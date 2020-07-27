Coronavirus: Tourism sector projects Rs 15 lakh value loss for industry

Staring at a crisis unprecedented in 100 years, the country’s tourism industry is at a risk of losing Rs 15 lakh crore in value over the next three quarters. This is the revised projection of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

The Federation had initially projected the economic output of Indian tourism to drop to Rs 5 lakh crore. But this valuation, shared with the Centre in March 2020 was revised to Rs 10 lakh crore as the Covid-19 pandemic spread widened.

The direct and indirect economic impact has now been estimated at about 10% of the GDP. A minimum of three quarters of tourism are expected to be fully impacted. “Seventy-five per cent value or minimum nine months of the almost 10% of India’s GDP from Tourism is at risk from collapse,” a FAITH spokesperson said.

To address the crisis and ensure that the industry survives, FAITH has sought a Tourism COVID Support Fund that could be leveraged by tourism enterprises to take care of their employees. Till a vaccine is found, tourism as a concept itself would be in threat, the Federation has warned.

A key demand is a multi-year moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on principal and interest payments by tourism, travel and hospitality businesses.

Fuelled by the massive spread of the pandemic, the apparent breakdown of tourism supply chains across the country spurred FAITH to articulate the demands. The breakdown has affected the industry’s key inbound, domestic and outbound markets. This is not expected to recover for at least the next five months.

The tourism value chain links airlines, travel agents, hotels, tour operators, tourism destinations restaurants, tourist transportation, and tourist guides. “Each of these segments is non-performing or underperforming and will stay that way for many months of this year.”

An immediate, full-year waiver of all central and state statutory liabilities such as Provident Fund, ESI, income taxes, GST, inter-state tourist transportation taxes and license fees is another key demand of FAITH. FAITH is a federation of all national associations representing tourism, travel and hospitality industry.