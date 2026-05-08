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Court setbacks to Trump add uncertainty to US tariffs, may slowdown BTA talks with India: Experts

With both the reciprocal tariffs and the Section 122 tariffs now invalidated by courts, the US tariff system is largely returning to its pre-Trump structure
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:37 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:37 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsIndiaDonald Trumptariffs

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