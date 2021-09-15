Covid-19 drug Favipiravir safe, effective: Glenmark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 11:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that its findings on Covid-19 drug Favipiravir reinforce the drug's safety and efficacy in real-world settings.

The pharma giant on Wednesday said that results of its post-marketing surveillance study on Favipiravir showed no new safety signals or concerns with its use.

Favipiravir was used to treat patients with moderate to mild Covid-19.

