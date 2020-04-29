COVID-19: Global air traffic drops 53% in March: IATA

World air traffic suffered a massive drop of more than half in March compared with the same period last year, the airline industry's trade body said Wednesday.
The 52.9 percent drop when measured by total revenue per passenger kilometres "was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19", said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
