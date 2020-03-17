COVID-19 impact: Equity investors lose Rs 41 lakh crore

Equity markets have witnessed more than a quarter of erosion in investor wealth in a span of two months, a loss that might cost up to 50 basis points in the economic growth as a spillover effect.

After Tuesday's close, the investors have now lost Rs 41.05 lakh crore (26%) of the total market capitalisation since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan region in Central Chinese province of Hubei.

To put it in the perspective, this amount equals to almost 29% of India's GDP in 2018-19, which stood at Rs 139.8 lakh crore. The total investor wealth, as of date, stands at Rs 119.52 lakh crore, down from Rs 160.7 lakh crore two months ago, when it had peaked to an all-time high. In March 2017, it stood at Rs 119 lakh crore.

According to five economists polled by DH, the combined effect of market spillover and lower economic activity due to lockdown owing to coronavirus on GDP growth could be in the range of 50-110 basis points. Of this, about half -- anywhere between 25 bps to 50 bps -- hit is expected as a spillover from the equity meltdown in the markets.

"The markets were the only place where growth was seen in the past three years. So, it will surely have a huge economic impact as a spillover cost. It will curb consumption now," one of the economists said.

The hit can be even worse, in case the virus spread doesn't peak out at the earliest, another economist said.

However, the valuations in the Indian stocks have become realistic. According to Buffet's indicator, a tool which measures investor wealth as part of the national income, the India Inc's valuation is at a rare sweet spot.

The ratio for India stands at 85% now, right in the middle of 75%-95% range for fairly valued markets. At its peak in January, the ratio stood at 115% -- the borderline for stocks being significantly overvalued.