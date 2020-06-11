COVID-19: Infosys launches Return to Workplace solutions

Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of its enterprise-grade Return to Workplace solutions to help clients as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening , Contact Tracing, Mask Compliance / Social Distancing Compliance, COVID 19 Chatbot and Contactless biometrics, among others, the company said in a statement.

These solutions do not collect any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and use the power of AI, IOTVision Analytics, Edge Computing, 5G, RFID, Biometrics and Gesture controls to reduce the need for human intervention and enable data-driven decision making, it said.

Nitesh Bansal, SVP and Head- Engineering Services, Infosys, said, "We are implementing some of these solutions, starting with EBT checks, across five million sq.ft. of our own office spaces as we prepare for 20,000 Infosys employees to return to their workplaces in a phased manner."