COVID-19: Surge in fraudulent health products worldwide, warns FICCI CASCADE, TRACIT

The Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (FICCI CASCADE) jointly with the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT), has issued a statement warning consumers about the risks and growing availability of fake, falsified and substandard medical, healthcare and other products.

Both organisations, known for mitigating illicit trade across industry sectors worldwide, reports a surge in ineffective, fraudulent products that undermine public health and efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, “Arresting the sale of illicit goods at the time of this unprecedented crisis needs our immediate and unwavering attention. It is well known that illicit trade exacerbates unemployment, bleeds the economy and causes tremendous harm to the health and safety of the people. In the current situation, which is already witnessing severe socio-economic distress, sale of fake and smuggled goods will only worsen the problem. Stern actions should be taken to see that criminals do not profit from this pandemic by selling illicit products.”

Jeffrey Hardy, Director-General, TRACIT said, “Emergency response measures to protect people from the COVID-19 virus must include the urgent need to protect them from fake, falsified and substandard medical products and medicines. Someone wearing a falsified or substandard surgical face mask is not only at risk of exposure, but it creates a false sense of security that can actually accelerate the spread to others.”

Worldwide reports indicate an increase in the availability and type of fraudulent medical products intended to exploit the fears of consumers, which includes illicit offerings of falsified versions of treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin that will harm or kill already vulnerable patients. Joint operations by the World Customs Organization, Europol and Interpol have resulted in a significant increase in seizures of counterfeit and unauthorized face masks and hand sanitisers.

“Expectations are that the availability of fakes and fraudulent products on the Internet will increase dramatically, especially with the closure of retail stores and the imposition of population distancing strategies,” said Hardy.