COVID-19: Vedanta helps 14,000 families in Worli Koliwada

Vedanta Limited, one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company, reached out to 14,000 families in the Worli Koliwada area in Mumbai by providing them with daily necessities in the form of dry ration for a month.

Worli Koliwada is one of the worst-affected areas of the country affected by COVID-19.

The 14,000 families are daily wage earners mostly from the fishermen community who are adversely impacted due to the current lockdown implemented to combat the deadly COVID-19.

With the cases rising at an alarming pace in the Worli Koliwada region, the entire fishing hamlet in this region has been completely cordoned off from last week. This has hugely impacted this community especially as they earn their wages on a daily basis. In these times of need, Vedanta has reached out to 14,000 families to provide the daily requirement of food that will help these families during the lockdown.

“I am very worried about the daily wage earners. I heard about the cases rising in the Koliwada area of Worli and the entire place being cordoned off. This area is very close to where I live and we decided that we definitely need to do something to help the fisherman community in this region. We have to support and stand by all the people who need help in these times of stress. It is critical that corporate houses should assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus”, said Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources Ltd.

