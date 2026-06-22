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CRED to raise Rs 8,550 cr from Meta; founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to lead WhatsApp

Under the terms of the investment, Meta will join the CRED cap table as a minority investor and will not receive access to CRED customer information, the fintech platform said in a statement.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWhatsAppMetaCred

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