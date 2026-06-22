CRED to raise Rs 8,550 cr from Meta; founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to lead WhatsApp

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered fintech platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cred">CRED </a>will raise Rs 8,550 crore ($900 million) in its Series H round led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a>, at a post-money valuation of Rs 43,239 crore ($4.5 billion) and a pre-money valuation of Rs 38,819 crore ($4.03 billion). </p><p>This funding is part of the platform's acceleration plans, structured through a combination of primary and secondary share purchases. This will help Meta to deepen its footprint in the digital payments and financial services ecosystem in India.</p><p>Under the terms of the investment, Meta will join the CRED cap table as a minority investor and will not receive access to CRED customer information, the fintech platform said in a statement. </p>.Fintech CRED launches new credit card programme.<p>The founder of CRED, Kunal Shah, will step away from his operating role as CEO while retaining his personal shareholding in CRED. He will transition to the global leadership team at Meta, and Miten Sampat, who has driven strategy and finance for CRED since 2020, will take over as interim CEO with immediate effect.</p><p>CRED has built a platform that catalyses financial progress for creditworthy Indians, with products across payments, lending, insurance, wealth, and lifestyle that 1.7 crore members engage with every month. It processes over 40 per cent of credit card bill payments in India, commanding significant volume in a category it created eight years ago. CRED’s lending business has grown to Rs 24,000 crore in managed AUM for the top financial institutions in India.</p><p>The Series H will fuel its plans to accelerate growth, build institutional muscle, and extend its leadership across categories. </p><p>Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, said, “I started CRED in 2018 with a belief that creditworthiness deserves to be rewarded. In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, Rs 3,200 crore ($325M) in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand. On this foundation, with additional capital and an extraordinarily talented team, CRED is poised to become an enduring institution for decades to come."</p><p>Miten Sampat, interim CEO, CRED, said, “1.7 crore creditworthy Indians trust CRED with improving their relationship with money. Behind this is a high-talent-density team that has consistently demonstrated ownership, mission orientation, and taste. We have a generational opportunity to build on Kunal’s vision and compound consistently towards becoming a public company."</p><p>The board and leaders are in the process of constituting the right leadership structure towards eventual IPO, the fintech platform said.</p>