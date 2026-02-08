<p>Mumbai: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the apex body representing the country’s real estate sector, through its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/csr">CSR </a>Foundation and member network, has initiated the second phase of its flagship ecological reforestation drive across degraded stretches of the Western Ghats, commencing with 700 acres of land restoration. </p><p>In tandem, the organisation felicitated skilled construction workers who have successfully completed its Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification, formally recognising their expertise and contribution to the sector.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/credai">CREDAI’s </a>reforestation initiative launched last year aims to plant nearly 2 million saplings across 25 villages, approximately 9,000 acres of degraded forest land in Maharashtra, commencing from Nashik. </p><p>The initiative encompassed awareness programmes and the promotion of sustainable development practices. It was implemented in collaboration with the Raah Foundation and district authorities in Maharashtra. </p>.CSR: New Karnataka policy says 'spend your money in your own state'.<p>The organisation had signed two MoUs with the District Collector, Nashik, to align the programme with the Government of Maharashtra’s regreening priorities and community-based forest management frameworks.</p><p>Given the exceptional ecological sensitivity and strategic importance of the Western Ghats, CREDAI Nashik plays a pivotal role in on-ground execution and community coordination, working closely with the national team to monitor progress and evaluate outcomes across all programme phases. To date, more than 3,500 acres have been restored through native-species plantations, supported by soil preparation, trenching, mulching, moisture conservation, and water-harvesting interventions. </p><p>Plantations proceed at approximately 200 saplings per acre, with multi-year survival monitoring, third-party audits, and active community participation in plantation, protection, and long-term stewardship. This delivers sustained ecological regeneration, groundwater recharge, improved soil health, and enduring livelihood benefits for local communities.</p>.Dear minister, CSR is not a substitute for governance.<p>“As urbanisation and real estate growth accelerate, industry bodies bear a profound responsibility to invest in long-term environmental outcomes. The Western Ghats, sustaining millions through its biodiversity and water resources, has faced decades of degradation, making large-scale restoration an urgent imperative. Launching the second phase of our flagship reforestation drive, we are advancing science-led native-species revival, community stewardship, and rigorous monitoring to regenerate biodiversity, recharge groundwater, restore soil health, strengthen climate resilience, and create enduring livelihoods for local communities,” said Shekhar Patel, President, CREDAI.</p>