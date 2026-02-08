Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

CREDAI launches second phase of its flagship ecological reforestation drive in Western Ghats

To date, more than 3,500 acres have been restored through native-species plantations, supported by soil preparation, trenching, mulching, moisture conservation, and water-harvesting interventions.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 03:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Mr. Shekar Patel, President, CREDAI

Mr. Shekar Patel, President, CREDAI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 03:47 IST
India NewsForest

Follow us on :

Follow Us