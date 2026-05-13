Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

CREDAI shifts annual convention from Amsterdam to India

CREDAI described the decision as a “strong endorsement” of the Prime Minister’s recent appeal to prioritise national interest amid the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra ModiAmsterdamReal EstateCredai

Follow us on :

Follow Us