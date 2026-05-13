CREDAI shifts annual convention from Amsterdam to India

<p>New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> call to reduce non-essential foreign travel and conserve foreign exchange, Realtors' apex body CREDAI on Wednesday announced it is shifting its flagship annual convention, NATCON 2026, from Amsterdam to an Indian city.</p><p>The 23rd edition of NATCON was originally scheduled to be held in Amsterdam in August 2026. The apex real estate body has now decided to host the event domestically.</p>.CREDAI seeks measures to remove hurdles in Karnataka's real estate sector.<p>The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) described the decision as a “strong endorsement” of the Prime Minister’s recent appeal to prioritise national interest amid the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.</p><p>The Prime Minister had urged citizens to postpone non-essential foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption, defer gold purchases, and promote domestic spending to strengthen the economy.</p><p>The convention, which attracts over 1,000 leading developers, investors, policymakers, architects, consultants, and industry stakeholders, will now be held in India. CREDAI said it will soon announce the host city for the event. Last year, NATCON was held in Singapore.</p>.CREDAI launches second phase of its flagship ecological reforestation drive in Western Ghats.<p>CREDAI President Shekhar Patel emphasised the importance of the real estate industry aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision and demonstrating collective responsibility during this challenging time for the nation. “By bringing the convention back to India, we are supporting the national effort to conserve foreign exchange and boost the domestic economy,” the statement added.</p><p>Established in 1999, CREDAI is the apex body of real estate developers in India, representing over 13,000 developers across more than 230 city chapters in 20 states.</p>