Credit to industry rises at faster 15.1% in April: RBI data

<p>Mumbai: Bank credit to industry rose at a faster pace of 15.1 per cent at end-April 2026, compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period, as per Reserve Bank data released on Friday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a> has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for April 2026, collected from 41 select banks, which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all commercial banks.</p>.<p>"On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew 15.8 per cent as on the fortnight ended April 30, 2026, compared to 9.8 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (May 02, 2025)," the RBI said.</p>.<p>Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a year-on-year growth of 13.7 per cent as against 9.2 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.</p>.<p>On advances to industry, the RBI said while credit to 'micro and small' and 'large' industries grew at accelerated pace, "medium" industries exhibited steady growth on y-o-y basis.</p>.RBI data shows sharp growth of 13.5% in industrial credit in February.<p>Among major industries, outstanding credit to infrastructure; basic metal and metal product; all engineering; petroleum; coal products and nuclear fuels; and chemical and chemical products marked higher year-on-year growth.</p>.<p>However, construction; textiles; and rubber, plastic and their products segments witnessed marginally subdued credit growth.</p>.<p>"Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 18.6 per cent y-o-y (10.1 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), supported by robust growth in segments such as non-banking financial companies, commercial real estate, trade and professional services," the central bank said.</p>.<p>Further, advances to personal loans segment recorded a 16 per cent year-on-year growth as against 11.9 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>While segments such as vehicle loans and housing sustained robust credit growth, credit card outstanding moderated, RBI said.</p>