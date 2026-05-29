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Credit to industry rises at faster 15.1% in April: RBI data

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a year-on-year growth of 13.7% as against 9.2% in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:22 IST
Business NewsRBIReserve Bank of India

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