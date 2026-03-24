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Crude futures jump Rs 204 to Rs 8,549/barrel amid West Asia conflict

According to analysts, the evolving situation around the Strait of Hormuz continues to drive sharp swings in crude prices.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsIranCrude OilWest Asiacrude price

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