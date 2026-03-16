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Crude futures rise to Rs 9,171 per barrel on strong global cues; Brent hits $106

The April contract appreciated by Rs 164, or 1.83 per cent, to Rs 9,107 per barrel in 12,898 lots on the MCX.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:46 IST
Business NewsOil pricesCrudeBrentGlobal marketcrude price

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