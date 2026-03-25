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Crude oil drops over 4% to Rs 8,340 per barrel in futures trade

Analysts said crude prices came under pressure as a bearish sentiment gripped global energy markets following shifting geopolitical developments in West Asia.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsCrude OilOil prices

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