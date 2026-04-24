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Crude oil eases to Rs 9,127/barrel in futures trade despite global market upheaval

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery slipped Rs 48, or 0.52%, to Rs 9,127 per barrel in 12,549 lots.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:27 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

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