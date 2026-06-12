Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Crude oil falls nearly 2% in futures trade as Trump halts Iran strike plans

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude for June delivery declined by Rs 140, or 1.68 per cent, to Rs 8,204 per barrel in a business turnover of 12,005 lots.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 10:24 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsIranDonald TrumpCrude Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us