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Crude oil futures decline amid weak global cues

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:18 IST
Crude OilOil pricesbusiness

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