Crude oil futures fall amid weak global trends

Crude oil futures decline due to weak global demand and market offloading.

In one line

Key facts

• Futures price drop Crude oil futures for July delivery fell by Rs 63 to Rs 6,901 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

• Global price decline West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 0.93% to USD 76.32 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.30% to USD 70.99 per barrel.

• Weak demand impact Analysts attributed the price fall to participants offloading holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.