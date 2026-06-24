Crude oil futures fall amid weak global trends

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Crude oil futures decline due to weak global demand and market offloading.
Key facts
• Futures price drop
Crude oil futures for July delivery fell by Rs 63 to Rs 6,901 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
• Global price decline
West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 0.93% to USD 76.32 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.30% to USD 70.99 per barrel.
• Weak demand impact
Analysts attributed the price fall to participants offloading holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
• India’s limited reserves
A report highlighted India’s crude oil reserves lasting only 9-10 days, raising concerns about oil shock preparedness.
Key statistics
Rs 63 to Rs 6,901 per barrel
Crude oil futures price drop
USD 76.32 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate crude oil price
USD 70.99 per barrel
Brent Crude price
9-10 days
India’s crude oil reserves duration
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:55 IST