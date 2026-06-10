Crude oil futures fall amid weak global trends

<p>New Delhi: Crude oil price fell by Rs 101 to Rs 8,606 per barrel in the futures trade on Tuesday amid weak global trends.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil </a>futures for the June delivery slipped by Rs 101, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 8,606 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,533 lots.</p>.Crude oil prices rise to Rs 8,850 per barrel amid West Asia crisis.<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.65 per cent lower at USD 89.79 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.30 per cent to USD 93.02 per barrel in New York.</p>