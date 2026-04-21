<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices fell Rs 154 to Rs 8,030 per barrel in the futures trade on Tuesday, amid weak global trends as oversupply concerns weighed on prices.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for May delivery slipped by Rs 154, or 1.88 per cent, to Rs 8,030 per barrel in a business turnover of 4,226 lots.</p>.When oil prices spike, where does the money go?.<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.14 per cent lower at USD 88.59 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.27 per cent to USD 94.27 per barrel in New York. </p>