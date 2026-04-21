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Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:08 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

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