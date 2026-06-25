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Crude oil futures fall over 1% as supply fears fade amid Iran deal optimism

Traders are closely watching developments in the US-Iran negotiations and crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz for fresh cues on oil price direction.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:00 IST
Business NewsIranCrude Oilsupply

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