<p>New Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices on Monday rose by Rs 533 to Rs 8,199 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 533 or 6.95 per cent at Rs 8,199 per barrel in 8,635 lots.</p>.Stock markets turn volatile after rising in early trade.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 5.78 per cent higher at USD 88.70 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 5.20 per cent to USD 95.08 per barrel in New York. </p>