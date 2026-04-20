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Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 533 or 6.95 per cent at Rs 8,199 per barrel in 8,635 lots.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:49 IST
Business NewsCrude OilGlobal Markets

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