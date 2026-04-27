<p>New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 280 to Rs 9,097 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 280 or 3.18 per cent at Rs 9,097 per barrel in 5,294 lots.</p>.Russia crude oil import data 'confidential'; CIC backs denial by Petroleum Ministry's PPAC.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.78 per cent higher at USD 96.08 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.97 per cent to USD 107.40 per barrel in New York. </p>