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Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 280 or 3.18 per cent at Rs 9,097 per barrel in 5,294 lots.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:25 IST
Business NewsOilCrude

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