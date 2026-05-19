Crude oil futures hit record high of Rs 10,044 per barrel

<p>New Delhi: Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with futures hitting a record high of Rs 10,044 per barrel during trade amid disruptions in global energy supplies triggered by the lingering West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> for June delivery surged Rs 43, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at Rs 9,967 per barrel in 8,508 lots.</p>.Lack of foresight, leadership in BJP: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi on oil prices, Adani matter.<p>The contract had closed at Rs 9,924 per barrel on Monday.</p>.<p>Analysts said fresh buying by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.01 per cent higher at USD 108.67 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.45 per cent to USD 110.48 per barrel. </p>