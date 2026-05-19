Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Crude oil futures hit record high of Rs 10,044 per barrel

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for June delivery surged Rs 43, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at Rs 9,967 per barrel in 8,508 lots.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 09:00 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us