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Crude oil futures hit record Rs 10,888/barrel; WTI touches $116

Analysts said crude prices remained supported by tightening global supply conditions and uncertainty surrounding Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping transit route for energy exports.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:33 IST
Business NewsfuelOilCrude

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