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Crude oil futures pare losses; rise nearly 2% on global cues

Crude oil prices have traded back and forth during the week, and are currently hovering around Rs 8,900 levels in the domestic markets.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:30 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

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