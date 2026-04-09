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Crude oil futures rebound Rs 411 to Rs 9,272/barrel on strong global cues

According to analysts, crude oil prices rebounded as investors assessed developments in West Asia and weighed supply risks following reports of disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:36 IST
Business NewsCrude OilOil pricesWest AsiabusinessStrait of Hormuzcrude pricesGlobal market

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