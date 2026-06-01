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Crude oil futures rebounds 3% to Rs 8,536/barrel on renewed US-Iran tensions

Ending a three-day losing streak, the most-traded contract for June contract rose by Rs 255, or 3.08 per cent, to Rs 8,536 per barrel in 10,943 lots, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:19 IST
Business NewsCrude OilFutures

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