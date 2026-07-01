<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices on Wednesday rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,619 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 6,619 per barrel in 4,300 lots.</p>.Crude oil futures rise on firm demand.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.10 per cent higher at USD 69.57 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.10 per cent to USD 73.02 per barrel in New York.</p>