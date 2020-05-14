Crude oil futures rise on spot demand, global cues

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 39 to Rs 1,950 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 39, or 2.04 per cent, to Rs 1,950 per barrel in 4,475 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was up by Rs 37, or 1.87 per cent, at Rs 2,011 per barrel with an open interest of 1,940 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 2.93 per cent at USD 26.03 per barrel and Brent crude rose 2.54 per cent to USD 29.93 per barrel in New York.