Crude oil futures rise on spot demand, global cues

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand, global cues

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2020, 19:46 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 19:46 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 39 to Rs 1,950 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 39, or 2.04 per cent, to Rs 1,950 per barrel in 4,475 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was up by Rs 37, or 1.87 per cent, at Rs 2,011 per barrel with an open interest of 1,940 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 2.93 per cent at USD 26.03 per barrel and Brent crude rose 2.54 per cent to USD 29.93 per barrel in New York. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Creude Oil
Oil
US
Russia
New York

What's Brewing

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

 