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Crude oil futures rise to Rs 9,284/barrel as Trump threatens Iran over Hormuz blockade

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery increased by Rs 91, or 1 per cent, to Rs 9,284 per barrel. Oil prices hit record of Rs 9,407 per barrel on March 23, 2026.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
Business NewsIranCrude Oil

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