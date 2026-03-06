<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=crude%20oil">Crude oil</a> prices fell marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 7,189 per barrel in futures trade on Friday, amid global uncertainties.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for April delivery slipped Rs 28, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 7,189 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,514 lots.</p>.India well-stocked with crude oil, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri .<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.33 per cent lower at $79.93 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.12 per cent to $84.45 per barrel in New York. </p>