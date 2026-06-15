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Crude oil futures tank over 5% as US-Iran peace deal revives supply outlook

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for June delivery declined Rs 449, or 5.56%, to Rs 7,624 per barrel in a business turnover of 10,716 lots.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsIranCrude Oil

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